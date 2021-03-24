How to snag Easter accommodation for less than R500 per night

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

You may be reading this headline with a confused reaction on your face. With Easter classified as “peak season travel” and some establishments charging a fortune, it's hard to believe that one can snag value for money accommodation at a fraction of the price. However, it's possible with adequate research and perseverance. I am a budget-conscious traveller and count every last rand when I book accommodation. Here are some tips on how you can book your Easter accommodation for less than R500: Stay local

As tempting as a trip to Zanzibar or Bali may seem, regional and international travel is bound to blow your budget.

Local hotels are now offering staycation packages and attractive rates that make it hard to resist. These packages are often less than R500pp.

On a search for a two-night trip to Durban on Booking.com for April 2, I found a few suggestions under R500.

The suggestions include JoThams Guest House for R450 for a studio apartment and Pine Cottages in Glen Ashley for R450 for a deluxe double or twin room.

Both offer wi-fi, air conditioning and superb views. You can also contact accommodation establishments for their rates.

Ask about any special rates as some establishments do not always share specials via social media or their website.

Camping

Camping is one of the most affordable accommodation options for travellers on a budget. And while most people associate camping with “roughing it out' , this is far from the truth.

Most camping sites come with mod-cons like shower and toilet facilities and electricity to make your trip comfortable. Some camping sites may throw in access to their facilities like swimming pool, table tennis court and kiddies centre.

Camping spots vary in prices, depending on amenities and the set-up. Rather bring your camping equipment and erect your own tent to help reduce the cost of the accommodation.

Specials galore

With the South African travel industry trying to fill occupancy at their establishments following the impact of Covid-19, some are offering incredible specials for travellers.

Some of these specials include free breakfast, vouchers to spend at in-house businesses or a percentage discount on rates. Some companies offer special online rates.

Be on the lookout for specials as it helps you to find value for money at affordable prices. Who knows, you may find yourself snagging accommodation for less than R500.

Self-catering and Airbnbs

With social distancing and privacy some of the factors that most travellers seek when booking holidays during the pandemic, it's no wonder self-catering and Airbnbs are experiencing a spike in bookings.

Since the start of the pandemic, new hosts in South Africa with only one listing have already collectively earned more than $3 million (about R44.4 million), Airbnb claimed recently.

The platform has filters to help guests to find domestic stays easily. Self-catering is often cheaper than a hotel, depending on the amenities that are on offer.