How to snag the best Black Friday travel deal









Whether you’re travelling locally or globally, be sure to choose the best travel options that cater to your needs. Picture: Facebook As shoppers prepare to snap up bargains on a wide range of consumables and expensive items, here’s why you should consider travel on Black Friday. To know if you’re getting the best out of Black Friday and how to avoid missing out on our splurge-worthy travel deals, check out these tips. Choose the right travel options Whether you’re travelling locally or globally, be sure to choose the best travel options that cater to your needs. Consider everything you would need for your trip – how you’ll get to your destination, how you’ll move around and where to stay. That way, you’ll be able to determine whether you’re really getting a good Black Friday travel deal. Planning a luxury or budget holiday for a set period? Then, consider shopping for a discounted holiday package. If you’re travelling for a short, indefinite period rather book your flights, rental car and accommodation separately.

Stay flexible when planning ahead

Scoring a great Black Friday travel deal requires a degree of flexibility and planning ahead of time. Know where to find the best deals in advance. Prioritise your travel purchases with a list of essentials before the sale to reduce the hassle of not finding exactly what you need.

To take maximum advantage of this budget-friendly occasion, be flexible with your travel dates to specific destinations and include holiday alternatives in your wishlist. That way you don’t miss out on great travel opportunities.

Set a realistic budget

With a wide range of deals available on Black Friday, you may feel tempted to overspend and splurge on items you don’t really need. Setting a budget is key to ensuring that you reap the benefits of Black Friday savings. So if you’re wanting to avoid a financial pinch further down the line, define the maximum amount of money you want to spend on travel essentials by researching travel costs ahead of time.

Shop online

Avoid Black Friday stampedes and get a head start by shopping online. With discounts at your fingertips, you get to snatch the best travel deals in the comfort of your home or office, without taking the day off.

Have a game plan on Black Friday

You can cut through all the chaos with a savvy Black Friday game plan by setting email and social media notifications, alerts and alarms the night before the big sale.