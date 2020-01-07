The worst thing about summer is the unbearable heat which could result in heat exhaustion or other related illnesses.
South African summers can get scorching with temperatures soaring to over 40 degrees. However, with proper planning, one could stay as cool as a cucumber when they visit South Africa during the summer months.
Here are some tips to stay cool while out and about during a South African summer:
Stay hydrated
Exploring tourist attractions may mean less time to stay hydrated, although that should not be an excuse. Water is your friend when you are out exploring. Hydrate as often as possible. Travellers should carry a water bottle during their tours, which they could fill up at various stops when needed.