How to stay cool in a hot destination









Don't let the hot weather spoil your travels. Picture: Marc Richards/Pexels. The worst thing about summer is the unbearable heat which could result in heat exhaustion or other related illnesses. South African summers can get scorching with temperatures soaring to over 40 degrees. However, with proper planning, one could stay as cool as a cucumber when they visit South Africa during the summer months. Here are some tips to stay cool while out and about during a South African summer: Stay hydrated Exploring tourist attractions may mean less time to stay hydrated, although that should not be an excuse. Water is your friend when you are out exploring. Hydrate as often as possible. Travellers should carry a water bottle during their tours, which they could fill up at various stops when needed.

Avoid being in the sun

I know this is an impossible task to do, especially when you want to get the most of your holiday. Try to plan tours before midday or in the afternoon. If you are going to be in the sun, wear a hat to protect you from the heat.

Hydrating snacks are your best friend

Cool down with some hydrating fruits and vegetables. Cucumbers, bananas, strawberries and tomatoes are some of the hydrating fruits and vegetable you could consume.

Seek shelter

As much as it may be tempting to be out and about, the last thing you want from a holiday is heat exhaustion. If the heat gets overwhelming, seek shelter, either at a nearby tree or choose indoor activities where air-conditioning is available.

Wear suitable clothing

Pack loose-fitting clothing and summer items like shorts, dresses, vests and T-shirts. The right clothing can keep you cool throughout your holiday.