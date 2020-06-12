How to travel during Covid-19 like Naomi Campbell

As some countries ease travel restrictions, many travellers are sceptical about the new travel procedures. Some are excited about embarking on some travel adventures, even if it is for business travel, while others have concerns about travel in a Covid-19 world. One celebrity to take inspiration from is supermodel and actress Naomi Campbell. The star has always been vocal on hygiene, especially on planes, long before the coronavirus hit, and offers some good advice on how to travel during the pandemic. Here are some tips we learned from Campbell: It’s Hazmat or go home

Campbell showcased her travel wear during a recent trip to New York in March. She wore a hazmat suit complete with goggles, a surgical mask and pink rubber gloves. While this may seem excessive, it’s a precaution we all should take the next time we fly. The hazmat suit is an overall garment worn to protect people from hazardous materials or substances.

Check-in online

While we are pretty sure Campbell does not need to check-in as she probably gets priority status, online check-in is a way to ensure that you minimal contact with airline staff.

Wipe all surfaces

Campbell revealed that she wipes everything clean with antibacterial wipes, from her seat, the overhead cabins to the compact dining table.

“Clean everything you touch,” she shared on her YouTube channel. “This what I do on every plane I get on. I do not care what people think of me. It’s my health, and it makes me feel better.”

A fellow passenger may look at you weirdly for being extra careful, but precautions like Campbell’s routine helps minimise the spread of Covid-19.

Pack these essentials

Travelling can take a toll on one's skin and health. Campbell's must-have travel items include hydration packs, face masks, antibacterial wet wipes and a mouth mask.

“No matter what plane you take, private or commercial, as the plane descends, people start coughing and sneezing, and this mask is my protection from it.

“As much as I travel, I should get sick so much more with colds and stuff, and I am blessed that I don't. I feel like my little routine helps me,” she said in a YouTube video last year.