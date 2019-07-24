America's famous family know how to holiday, having visited places like Bora Bora, Thailand and Cuba. Picture: Instagram.

The Kardashians have planned some of the most epic holidays. From Kim losing her diamond earring, and later finding it, in Bora Bora, wine tasting in Napa to scuba diving in Greece – the famous family have done it all. Some of their best trips were in the Dominican Republic, which Kris Jenner described as “absolutely beautiful and breathtaking” and Thailand where they interacted with the locals and the wildlife.

The Kardashians were also influential in promoting Iceland and Armenia, where the sisters learned about their roots and culture.

Here’s how you can travel like the Kardashians

Cuba

What they did: The Kardashians had an authentic Cuban experience- from smoking cigars and touring the country in a retro convertible amid colourful architecture. Khloe Kardashian said on the show: “I love so many things about Cuba. I love their history and culture.”

Places to stay: Hotel Saratoga in Havana is one of the city’s most popular hotels, attracting the likes of Beyonce and Madonna. Known as one of Havana’s most stylish establishments – the hotel boasts delicious food, entertainment and accommodation. Who knows, you may even get to sleep in the same room Beyonce did?

Places to visit: A city tour of Havana is a must. According to Unesco, Havana was founded in 1519 by the Spanish. It said on its website: “Although it is a sprawling metropolis of 2 million inhabitants, its old centre retains an interesting mix of Baroque and neoclassical monuments, and a homogeneous ensemble of private houses with arcades, balconies, wrought-iron gates and internal courtyards.”

Places to eat: Cuba is home to many new trendy hotels, each showcasing something different. For the best breakfast, visit El Cafe in Havana. The restaurant is famed for its sourdough bread and coffee. Also, give their sandwiches and light meals a try. It makes the perfect stop after a morning of exploring.



Iceland

What they did: The sisters visited the country with friends for Kourtney’s birthday in April 2016. From visiting an electronically heated tomato farm to a helicopter trip to the top of a glacier, they did it all. They even went to the Blue Lagoon geothermal spa in southwestern Iceland. The famous sisters also spent time in Reykjavik, the country’s capital.

Where to stay: Hotel Rangá is a 4-star resort that offers 52 luxurious rooms, including ones decorated and themed after the continents. Hotel Rangá is central to many attractions, including the Icelandic highlands, glaciers, volcanoes, black sand beaches, fishing villages, and waterfalls. It also has one of the best views of the Northern Lights.

Places to visit: The Kardashians added Gullfoss Waterfall to their itinerary, and it's easy to see why. This stunning waterfall is 32 metres and split into two waterfalls. It makes for the best images, but also a great place to enjoy some R&R.

Places to eat: Bæjarins beztu pylsur, which translates to the best hot dog in town, is a hot dog stand in central Reykjavík, Iceland. The Guardian selected Bæjarins beztu as the best hot dog stands in Europe in 2006. It might as well be "Iceland's national food".

Turks and Caicos

What they did: Turks and Caicos is undoubtedly the KarJenners best holiday spot, and the place where they go to get away from it all. The sisters usually take beach walks cycle on the island, surf and frolic by the ocean in their bikinis.

Places to stay: The Turks and Caicos Islands, a British Overseas Territory southeast of the Bahamas, has become a popular choice for celebrities for decades.The tropical Atlantic archipelago is located around 925 kilometres southeast of Miami, Florida and over nine inhabited islands. There are many resorts scattered throughout the island.

However, The Palms Turks and Caicos is one of the most popular. Boasting 72-suite resort is close to the Grace Bay Beach, ranked among the most beautiful white sand beaches in the world.

Places to visit: The islands offer many water-based activities to keep you occupied during your trip. It is also the perfect destination to enjoy some peace and indulge in some lazy days at the pool.

Places to eat: Travellers can enjoy various fresh seafood meals and other local delicacies on their trip. Whether it is pan-poached fish with peas and rice, classic fish stews, breaded and fried conch fritters or even conch salad, there is always something on the menu.



