How to work remotely while travelling

Working from home and travelling may seem to be a luxury, but it may not be as simple as it seems. It's critical to plan out how you're going to make things work. Consider things like your schedule, the environment or work equipment.

Here are some tips for working remotely while travelling:

Pack appropriately

"When you do buy your work equipment, make sure it's the smallest and lightest." advised digital nomads Mat and Danielle on their YouTube channel, Exploring Alternatives.

Have all your essentials like laptops, hard drives, portable power banks and so on. Take at least one spare adapter.

Join a co-working space

Joining a co-working community helps with several things like your daily structure and productivity. It increases your chances of making new connections.

Effective communication

Be present by doing check-ins and communicating regularly with your colleagues. You can do that via WhatsApp, emails or Zoom calls. There are ample options.

Understand timezones

It is easier to stay on track if you are aware of various time zones. You will not miss any deadlines and will be able to schedule your meetings accordingly.

Plan for your internet connection

Many countries have internet cafes, which are especially useful for remote workers. Check them out ahead of time. Another alternative for a good internet connection is to buy a pre-paid reliable hot spot.

Know when to call it day

Plan your daily structure. If your work is flexible, choose between day and night. This will also give you time to explore your destination.