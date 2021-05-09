How you can use travel to improve your physical, mental and emotional wellbeing

When stress gets the better of us, we turn to travel to help alleviate the pressure. What's not to love about it.

A place to unwind with scenic views. Basking in the joys of not having to cook or clean. A place where there are no chores, only calm.

Aside from the pampering perks of travel, recent studies indicate that it also aids in one’s physical, mental and emotional wellbeing.

Let's have a look at some of these benefits

Heart health

Travelling is said to help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

In an article published by Forbes Travel Guide, where they spoke to Dr Mehmet Oz, he said travelling can lower men's risk of mortality from cardiovascular disease by 32 percent. And he further added that women who travelled less were more likely to have heart disease.

Reduce stress

One of the main reasons we travel is to get away from work or stressful situations at home. Most people who travel often return from their trips less stressed or sometimes not stressed at all. For me, that's always the case.

Mood booster

You are exploring a different province or country. Of course, you're going to be in a jovial mood! Studies suggest that feeling happy may help combat stress, lengthen your life expectancy and boost your immune system.

Boosts creativity

Our creativity can be stifled by being in the same place. A change in scenery exposes you to various cultures and new adventures. You make connections with people from various walks of life. These experiences refresh your mind and will help inspire you to be more creative.