I took my first flight during the pandemic and it's not as bad as you think it is

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Before the pandemic, the only worry I had about flying was not having ample space to store my hand luggage in the overhead bin. Eight months later, I am a bunch of nerves as I walk towards the airport entrance. I know what to expect, but I am apprehensive. “What if someone has the virus on the plane?” “What if the flight is delayed due to a Covid-related issue,” and “What if I have the urge to cough?” are just some of the questions I asked myself. My anxiety is at an all-time high. “May I check your temperature,” an airport employee asks me at the entrance of King Shaka International Airport. I nod as she scans my wrist. My temperature reads 36.2, so I get the all clear from her to enter the airport.

Besides the few travellers, some dressed in formal wear with black briefcases in one hand and their boarding pass in another, the airport looks like a ghost town.

I head to my airline’s check-in counter to drop my suitcase and obtain my boarding pass from one of the employees. A screen guard helps maintain social distancing between us.

Airlines recommend you check-in online before your flight and do a bag drop to save time. The staff member asks a series of Covid-related questions to ensure that I am healthy enough for flying.

Before I head towards airport security, I have my temperature checked again and hand my health declaration form. Both procedures are effortless. My anxiety rises during my wait at the boarding gate.

The man behind me refused to wear a mask and didn't maintain physical boundaries. He spoke on his phone most of the time. Thankfully, I wore my mask at all times.

If you do not want to experience the same problem, I suggest you consider booking priority boarding or join the line towards the end.

The flight

The airline attendant hands out sanitised wipes when we board the plane. I use the wipes to sanitise my seat handles, my seat belt and the compact dining table. I booked the window seat.

Everyone on the flight wears masks, and the only time we are allowed to remove them is when we are eating. I sanitise many times during the journey as an added safety precaution.

When the plane arrives at the airport, travellers depart row by row, starting from the front to ensure social distancing. I’d recommend you book a seat at the front if you want to be one of the first people to disembark the plane.

Final thoughts

I flew three flights with Airlink and one with FlySafair. Both airlines ensured that travellers were safe despite the plane fully booked.

Travellers should adhere to all the Covid-19 regulations, from the time they arrive at the airport until they reach their travel destination. If everyone follows the regulations, more people will feel comfortable exploring again.