If you must travel, here are 3 things you should do before embarking on a trip

While many people are cancelling their travel plans, others are not that lucky. Some have to travel for work or other essential travel and cancelling the trip may be detrimental.

However, those who do travel are urged to exercise caution to prevent themselves from getting the virus.

Travelling during this time can be extremely daunting for South Africans, which is why the Department of Health's new website that details all covid-19 related resources is a welcome addition for travellers. The website contains important contact details, including emergency support hotline, and up-to-date news and resources.

Along with the website launch, the department also has put a WhatsApp support group into place where concerned South Africans can join the conversation and stay informed.



Andrew Stark, MD Flight Centre Travel Group Middle East and Africa, urged affected customers to contact their travel expert with any questions or concerns before they embark on any travel.