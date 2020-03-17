If you must travel, here are 3 things you should do before embarking on a trip
While many people are cancelling their travel plans, others are not that lucky. Some have to travel for work or other essential travel and cancelling the trip may be detrimental.
However, those who do travel are urged to exercise caution to prevent themselves from getting the virus.
Travelling during this time can be extremely daunting for South Africans, which is why the Department of Health's new website that details all covid-19 related resources is a welcome addition for travellers. The website contains important contact details, including emergency support hotline, and up-to-date news and resources.
Along with the website launch, the department also has put a WhatsApp support group into place where concerned South Africans can join the conversation and stay informed.
Andrew Stark, MD Flight Centre Travel Group Middle East and Africa, urged affected customers to contact their travel expert with any questions or concerns before they embark on any travel.
He said that a travel expert will have the latest information on cancellation and rebooking policies. He said they would be able to assist customers with rescheduling their travel.
“It is essential that you look to official sources of information in these uncertain times and do not share or act on information that has not been verified by an expert,” he said.
Stark said South Africans needed to adhere to the following tips if they are embarking on a travel trip:
- Allow for additional time at airports and ports of entry, locally and abroad, as strict health screening is being performed at airports worldwide.
- Don’t travel without comprehensive travel insurance, regardless of the destination.
- Inform yourself and adopt these basic protective measures from the World Health Organisation, regardless of travel.