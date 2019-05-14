Podcasts are all the rage now. Picture: Rawpixel.

Podcasts are one of the best ways to learn about the world and expand your understanding of unfamiliar topics - they’re easy to consume on-the-go, can be listened to whenever you have a few minutes to spare, and cover a huge variety of topics, so whatever your interest - there’s probably a podcast for you! As summer approaches, podcasts everywhere are likely to be turning their attention away from true crime, and towards all things culture. Whether you’re looking for travel inspiration, cultural awareness, history or the development of some of the world’s most delicious cuisines, here is a list of some of the best podcasts for any culture vulture to dive into as the summer months approach.

Multilinguish

The ultimate podcast for anyone obsessed with language and its larger cultural implications. The five-person strong Multilinguish team has 50 years of language education experience between them, and hails from language learning app Babbel’s content team, so you can trust that they know what they're talking about!

The hosts explore the fascinating, fun and sometimes weird ways language connects people. Each episode features a different theme, ranging from discussion on how language drives worldwide views, through to which accents are considered the sexiest and why, so you will never be bored for insight and variety.

Simplify

Simplify comes from micro-learning platform Blinkist, and is the perfect mix of self-improvement, culture and incredible ideas. Each episode spotlights a nonfiction author and their book, and focuses on a variety of topics ranging from self improvement, to sex and relationships.

By listening to the podcast, you can explore everything from the personal habits of world renowned CEOs, through to the beliefs and methods of celebrated philosophers - all from the comfort of your own home.

The High Low

This weekly podcast, hosted by journalists Dolly Alderton and Pandora Sykes, is perfect listening any time you need a dose of pop-culture and politics. The hosts speak about everything from global perceptions of radicalism, through to Fyre Festival and the Kardashians.

The mixture of the complicated and the amusing will keep you informed, entertained, and listening all day long.

Revolutions

The history of every revolt, rebellion and overthrown government is told by host Mike Duncan. Revolutions dives into historic and revolutionary events from The United States of America, Great Britain, France, Haiti, Mexico, Russia, and beyond, to help you understand the complex history of different countries and cultures, and learn what it would be like to live in a society going through a true crises.

Burnt Toast

Food52’s Burnt Toast podcast discusses how food intersects with our lives, and how food influences our culture and community. Host Michael Harlan Turkell explores how the past has shaped our everyday meals, and speaks with the people making a mark on the culinary world today.

The Rough Guide to Everywhere

This weekly podcast prides itself on being a home for all the untold travel stories. The Rough Guide to Everywhere hosts Neil McQuillian and Rebecca Hallett, chat to people from around the world to share their wild and inspiring travel tales, providing you with all the intel you need for your next adventure. The new series launched on the 7th of May.

Keep it!

The Keep It! podcast is hosted by culture critic and columnist Ira Madison III, along with writers Kara Brown and Louis Virtel. Each week, they are joined by comedians, journalists, actors, musicians, activists, politicians and more, to discuss the intersection of pop culture, politics and celebrities. This show truly has it all!