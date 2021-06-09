IOL Travel’s free June 2021 digital magazine unpacks the workation trend

A change of scenery is just what is needed to get you out of your work-related slump.

And, if you are fortunate enough to work remotely, then a workation (also spelt workcation) is an ideal way to continue your daily work tasks while you find time to explore a new destination.

Working remotely isn’t something new – digital nomads have been doing this for years. However, the pandemic has allowed more people to work in another setting, whether it’s a beach getaway, safari break or a city escape.

If you are curious about the workation trend and want to plan one , then our June 2021 edition of IOL Travel digital magazine has everything you need to get started.

We offer five easy steps to plan your work/explore trip and explore the wellness benefits of taking a workation.

If your trip is in South Africa, we feature workation-friendly hotels that offer a strong signal and super-fast fibre, among other attractive amenities.

We also list international countries perfect for out-of-office trips that boast some grand sights and activities. Clinton Moodley shares about his first workation trip at BlackBrick Sandton just over a month and a half ago.

He spent three nights at the uber-cool new property.

He said the trip helped him become more calm and productive and it struck the perfect work/explore balance.

Author and TV personality Zareef Minty also shares some of his workation tips. As an avid traveller, Minty shared how workations encouraged him to become innovative in his businesses.

There’s plenty of other content to inspire your next workation trip.

Read this month’s edition here.