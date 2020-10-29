Is it too late to book your December holiday? 4 things you should do now

During this time of the year, most travellers yearning for a year end break often ask, “Is it too late to book time away?” The answer, according to Shaun Lamont, Managing Director of First Group Hotels and Resorts, is an unequivocal “No!” “The hospitality industry has only officially been open for just over a month, and while bookings are coming in thick and fast, we are not at capacity yet," he said. He shares four tips for those looking to still book their December break: Don’t delay, book today

He said the longer travellers' wait, the less likely they are to secure accommodation. "As we get closer to December, destinations will reach capacity, so to avoid disappointment book early. Think of it this way — it’s better to have your dates secured and change them at a later stage, rather than not book a getaway and end up with no choice but to stay at home," he said.

Book directly on the website

If you know where you want to go, book directly on the hotel or resort’s website.

"It is bound to be more cost-effective and going direct also ensures that you reap the benefits of great specials which may not necessarily be available from online travel agencies," he said.

Check the terms and conditions

The terms and conditions of booking travel during the pandemic may look slightly different. He suggests that travellers' pay attention to the fine print and check details like the cancellation and indemnification policies should there be any regulation changes.

Check for Covid-19 compliance

Every destination must follow Covid-19 compliance rules as set out by the government. You should expect to see sanitisers at every entrance, no contact thermometers and remember to wear your mask in areas outside of your room.