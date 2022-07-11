It’s time to reconnect with your family, here’s how to choose the perfect holiday spot

Apart from choosing the best place to go on vacation, it’s important to recognise the value of spending quality time with your loved ones where you are able to reconnect. According to research published by the National Council on Family Relations, the more time you spend time with your family the better the emotional bond gets.

There’s a variety of activities to partake in such as; playing board games, or gardening; the options are endless. Then there are those activities that take a lot more planning and investing: a family vacation or trip to an amusement park or going to see a family show. All these options play major role in the overall health of a family. “There are so many family holiday options available in South Africa, particularly now that the COVID-19 pandemic is waning and hotels and other accommodation types are reopening for business,” says Marc Wachsberger, managing director of The Capital Hotels and Apartments. Wachsberger adds that the best bet for exhausted parents who are planning a family getaway is to choose an accommodation provider that has an easy-to-navigate booking platform that gives them a range of options in South Africa’s most popular and easy-to-reach destinations, like Cape Town and the KwaZulu Natal Dolphin Coast.

“There are also benefits to booking directly, such as our La Famiglia discount programme, which offers beneficial rates to repeat visitors, right from your first booking with us” he adds. Families intent on finding the perfect place to stay for the August holidays should bear these thoughts in mind: Meal times can get expensive, look for a hotel that lets children eat for free for breakfast when they’re accompanied by an adult. Children love buffets as there’s always something appealing to them available.

Make sure to choose an accommodation option that has a range of choices for meal times so that you can balance budgets and individual preferences as well. Staying in an apartment hotel with a kitchen also gives you the option to cook family favourite meals, even though you’re away from home. Even better, you and your family can cook together, involving your kids in the process can create time to bond and learn. In order to avoid disappointment, check that the apartment’s kitchen is fully equipped. Confirm that the apartment’s kitchen has all the crockery, cutlery, and cooking equipment that you’ll need

Picture: Rodnae Productions Parents with younger children may want them to be sleep in the same room – so be sure to ask the hotel you’re considering whether they offer roll-away beds for the little ones to sleep on. Parents of older children might prefer to not share with their teenagers – and the teenagers probably feel the same way! Choosing an apartment hotel with flexible room configurations means that families can still be holidaying in the same space with access to a shared kitchen and lounge area, but that everyone can have the night-time privacy that they’re used to at home. While the beach may be the main attraction for your family holiday, there are going to be days when everyone wants to take a break from the sun. Choose an accommodation option that offers access to a range of popular attractions, whether it’s cultural or culinary experiences, or active adventures.

