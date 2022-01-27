Kick back in the Maldives like an A-lister

The Maldives is a tropical country located in the Indian Ocean. Many tourist and celebrities visit the island to enjoy the resorts and activities offered. Amilla Maldives Resort & Residences

This is a favourite hot spot where celebrities enjoy holidaying. It is a luxurious tourist resort with contemporary architectural inspirations. What makes this place so unique and special is the attention to detail found in the buildings and surroundings, along with their great services and facilities. This resort attracts some of the major names from Hollywood, with many claiming that it is their all-time favourite.

Some of the Hollywood celebrities who have holidayed at Amilla Fushi Resort include celebrity chef and "MasterChef" host Gordon Ramsay, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, Paris Hilton, Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, Lindsay Lohan, the Beckhams and many more. One&Only Reethi Rah Looking at the picture alone screams tranquillity. According to a Via Travelers article, this well-known resort is where most celebrities sojourn.

The resort is 75 minutes away from the Maldives capital Malé City. What makes this island stand out from the rest? The resort takes pride in being true to its name and refuses to be anything else other than what it offers. A-listers who have spent a holiday at this prime resort include Tom Cruise, Idris Elba, Russell Crowe, Milla Jovovich and David Beckham. Anantara Kihavah Maldives

Turquoise waters, white sands and beautiful sunsets, what more could you want? Each villa comes with large personal infinity pools, dining pavilions, expansive wooden sun decks, and lounging areas. This is perfect for a romantic getaway and a family vacation as villas vary in size.

There are swinging daybeds and hammocks to enjoy, making it the perfect chilling spot among celebrities. Celebrities who have enjoyed their holiday at Anantara Kihavah Maldives include international sports icons such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Roger Federer, Fernando Torres, Ronan Keating and his partner Storm Keating. Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi

This is a five-star luxurious resort and is one of the best holiday experiences in the Maldives. What makes this resort one of the hot spots for celebs is that they cater to the individual’s needs. This is one of those places where they can enjoy their privacy away from the paparazzi. The island consist of 138 luxurious villas scattered randomly across the beaches and over water in the island's lagoon.