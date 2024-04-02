Learn how to travel light to ensure a more pleasant journey

Travelling light is essential for a smooth and hassle-free trip. Whether you’re going away for a weekend or embarking on a longer journey, it’s important to know how to pack for your trip.

Knowing how to pack efficiently can make all the difference in your travel experience. Lugging around heavy bags can be a nuisance, especially if you’re flying. It’s always best to try and have only one piece of luggage to check-in and one to carry on the flight.

If it’s a weekend away one carry-on bag should be all you need. In order to do so, you need to know how to pack correctly. Here are some tips on how to travel light.

Make a list Before you start packing, create a detailed packing list of essentials you will need for your trip. This will help you stay organised and avoid over-packing. Make a list before you start packing. Picture: Timur Weber / Pexels Choose versatile clothing Opt for clothing items that can be mixed and matched to create multiple outfits.

Stick to basics like neutral colours and versatile pieces that can be dressed up or down. Pack dual-purpose items Choose items that serve multiple purposes, such as a scarf that can double as a blanket or a travel towel that can also be used as a beach towel. Limit your shoe selection Shoes can take up a lot of space in your luggage, so try to limit yourself to a few pairs of versatile shoes that can be worn with multiple outfits.

Roll your clothes Rolling your clothes instead of folding them can save space and help prevent wrinkles. It also allows you to fit more items in your suitcase. Rolling your clothes allows for more space. Picture: Vlada Karpovich / Pexels Use travel-size toiletries Instead of packing full-size toiletries, opt for travel-size containers or buy toiletries at your destination to save space in your luggage.

Wear your bulkiest items If you’re travelling with bulky items like jackets or boots, wear them while you’re in transit to save space in your suitcase. Consider your destination Think about the climate and activities you’ll be doing at your destination and pack accordingly. Avoid packing items you won’t need or use during your trip.