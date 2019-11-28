Let’s take a micro holiday this summer









If you do not have much leave days left, you should consider a micro holiday. Picture: Pexels. Does a weekend escape to Durban, Cape Town or Johannesburg sound tempting? Or perhaps you would want to spend three days enjoying the crystal clear waters of Zanzibar and Mauritius? Well, more travellers are leaning towards micro trips. The 2019 Vacation Confidence Index by Allianz Global Assistance revealed that close to 60% of Americans took a vacation of a maximum of four nights away in 2018. The survey indicated that 25% of millennials favoured this way of travelling as it saved them money. Micro trips, usually between two to four days, are ideal for those who don't have much annual leave or are on a budget. This 2019 trend allows accessibility for many people, whether it's spending time in your own city, exploring another province or taking an adventurous (rather short) trip to an exotic destination.

Theresa Richardson from The Travel Corporation told IOL Travel earlier this year that micro-holidays allowed travellers to explore their own countries and escape for a few days. “These holidays are cost-effective and allow the people to explore a new place in a short space of time,” she said.

With the summer holidays around the corner, there's no perfect time to plan a micro holiday for you and your loved ones. You have to start with a location.

Ask yourself where you want to go. Is it nearby? Or whether you have to drive or take a flight? Your location shouldn't be too far from home.

It is unrealistic to fly to France for a weekend. You will spend more time travelling than exploring the destination. Rather choose your city or provinces close to you.

The next step is setting up a budget. Most travellers don't choose to travel because they have the perception that travel is expensive.

The truth is that everyone can travel, all you need a budget.

Your budget will determine your accommodation, tour and food options. You should also look at ways to make your travel less expensive, like cooking at your accommodation rather than dining out every day.

The next step is to create an itinerary. Ask yourself what types of activities everyone would want to do.

Micro trips are very laid back, so the most important part of it is to have fun.

Vera Nagtegaal, Executive Head of online comparison website Hippo.co.za, shares saving tips for a micro trip:

Once you have your travel account in place, allow it to grow, and then map out your destination.

Draw up a budget. After you have decided on a destination, consider the number of days you will be away and list all the expenses you will have. Include petrol, accommodation, food and drinks and activities.

Consider a road trip instead of flying.

Be a tourist in your hometown. Book into a great hotel or guesthouse and visit the museums and other sites you never get to see.

Get creative and plan your micro-cations around an event like a friend’s wedding or a visit to the family. If you are visiting family, you will also save money on accommodation.



