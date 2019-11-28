Does a weekend escape to Durban, Cape Town or Johannesburg sound tempting? Or perhaps you would want to spend three days enjoying the crystal clear waters of Zanzibar and Mauritius?
Well, more travellers are leaning towards micro trips.
The 2019 Vacation Confidence Index by Allianz Global Assistance revealed that close to 60% of Americans took a vacation of a maximum of four nights away in 2018. The survey indicated that 25% of millennials favoured this way of travelling as it saved them money.
Micro trips, usually between two to four days, are ideal for those who don't have much annual leave or are on a budget.
This 2019 trend allows accessibility for many people, whether it's spending time in your own city, exploring another province or taking an adventurous (rather short) trip to an exotic destination.