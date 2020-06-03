Level 3: Step-by-step guide to SA airport process

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) has put in place extensive physical measures, standard operating procedures and staff training necessary to give effect to the Alert Level 3 regulations announced by the Minister of Transport, Fikile Mbalula over the weekend.

The spokesperson for Airports Company South Africa, Gopolang Peme, said that the measures implemented are comprehensive and cover every aspect of the passenger’s journey from an airport entrance to boarding an aircraft.

Airports Company South Africa reopened its three largest airports, O. R. Tambo International, Cape Town International and King Shaka International, on June 1. Other domestic airports will be opened in phases in the coming weeks.

“Passengers will find that the airport environment has changed considerably. In particular, the new procedures take time and passengers should arrive at the airport at least two hours before the scheduled departure,” said Peme.

ACSA developed these protocols through engagements with Airports Council International and the International Air Transport Association. The measures being implemented at South African airports conform to the standards recently set out by these organisations.