Taking that year-end break can do wonders on the body and soul. Picture: Yuganov Konstantin.

The festive season is just two months away, and I am sure many of you are looking forward to some much-needed rest. After a long working year, people want to switch off, and hopefully add some travel plans to the mix. Here are some reasons to book a holiday:

You need some rest: Enduring a 40-50 working hours a week can take a toll on the body. A holiday will help you to refresh and reboot for the year ahead. That said, if you want to have a break during the festive season, it is best to file for leave now.

Travel FOMO: The festive season is the time when many people go on holiday and document their travels on social media. If you do not want travel FOMO, then it is best to book that break. It could be a weekend break somewhere local or an international holiday, whatever suits your pocket.

Perfect chance to discover something new: Wanted to go ziplining? Or perhaps shark cage diving? Having time away from the office provides enough time for people to do what they always wanted. Make a bucket list of activities that you would want to try with your family and friends and tick it off as you go along. Remember to be realistic when choosing activities as the end of the year is peak travel season.

Nice time to reconnect with your loved ones: The festive season is the perfect time to reconnect and catch up with your close friends and family. Most people spend more time at the office than with their families. Perhaps a road trip in the Western Cape or a fun day at a theme park? Whatever you decide, this is bound to revive family relationships.

