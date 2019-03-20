There is help available when flying with children. Picture: YouTube//Brianna Meighan.

For a first-time mom travelling with a baby can be a daunting prospect - even the most seasoned traveller can get stressed at the thought of flying 12 hours with a baby or toddler.



We have found 5 essential products for when you travel with baby:





1. The Guava Lotus travel crib





This crib is not only super light, easy to install but also comes inside a backpack ready to be taken places.

Designed to be easy to fly with, this compact, light backpack carrying case sets up is simple in 15 seconds and only weighs 5kgs packed.

The side door zipper lets you cuddle your little one to sleep, then just zip up the lockable access door.

The Guava Lotus travel crib.

Get it from Amazon for R3 000.





2 The Pockit+ Stroller





This stroller only weighs 5.4 kgs and it can be folded into a tiny square that can fit under your seat or in the overhead compartment. It can also be carried inside a backpack.





The Pockit+ offers additional features that make city life with a child easy. This stroller is 2-in-1 travel system ready: simply use the included adapters to click on a CYBEX infant car seat. In addition, the Pockit+ offers an adjustable backrest as well as a big sun canopy for increased sun protection.





Pockit+ Stroller

Get it from Amazon for R3 100 .





3. The Lobster Highchair





The Lobster Highchair can be used as your main chair at home and then folded and taken on the go when needed. The chair attaches very securely to any table which means you can take your kid out for lunch with you anywhere.





The max weight limit it can handles is 16 kgs which means you can use this chair until your child is about 3 years old. The seat is removable and washable and the brand also sells separate seats in case you want multiples.





Lobster Highchair.

Get it from Amazon for R1 100





4.Smart baby monitor that works with your phone.

The Nanit Smart Baby Monitor and Wall Mount with camera with HD video &audio, sleep tracking, night vision, temperature & humidity sensors and nightlight baby monitor is more than just your regular monitor. It's smart, and it gives you insights on your baby's sleep, including how many times they woke up, how long they slept for and how often mom or dad came into their room. baby monitor is more than just your regular monitor. It's smart, and it gives you insights on your baby's sleep, including how many times they woke up, how long they slept for and how often mom or dad came into their room.





It works with your cellphone and on wifi, which means you can take it with you anywhere.

Nanit Smart Baby monitor.

Get it from Amazon for R3 500.





5. Wearing a baby carrier through airports leaves you with two free hands





One of the many benefits of wearing your baby in a carrier is that going through security is faster because you don't have to lift baby out from strollers or car seats and you have two empty hands to carry other stuff. Plus if you are travelling alone you can also go to the bathroom without having to ask a stranger to keep an eye on them.

The Baby Tula Explorer Baby Carrier offers multiple positions to carry baby including front facing out, facing in, and back carry. Each position provides a natural, ergonomic position best for comfortable carrying that promotes healthy hip and spine development for baby. It adjusts in three width settings to fit as baby grows from newborn to early toddlerhood.



Baby Tula Carrier.

Get a Tula carrier from Amazon for R2 500.







