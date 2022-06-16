LOOK: Luxury winter escapes is the theme of June’s online IOL Travel magazine

Around Winter every year, I pine for an escape to somewhere exotic and, definitely, somewhere warmer. Of course, it is not always feasible. A gal can dream, I suppose.

That said, if you can afford to splurge there are plenty of options on our doorstep or a few hours away if you don’t mind flying. This edition focuses on luxury winter escapes and two of our writers recently found themselves living the soft life on an island break. One got to explore Seychelles and the other, Mauritius. All I can say is that they returned with a spring in their step and memories they will cherish forever.

Having visited both islands, I understand the charm of these escapes, especially Seychelles, which is a celebrity hotspot. But if you are looking for something with a more rustic appeal, you can’t go wrong with game lodges, especially those that pull out all the stops to ensure it is an unforgettable experience. We profile a few options to try.

Just the thought of that fresh air, panoramic views of nature and those boma dinners – not to mention cosy fireplaces – is plenty of incentive. And we also look at luxury travellers seeking adventure over relaxation. Aside from serving Insta-worthy spots, we also provide a few tips on how you, too, can travel like a celeb with luxury essentials.

There really is nothing like a hot bubble bath while soaking up the sights of nature. These glacial temperatures shouldn’t deter you from travelling and enjoying SA’s best Sho’t Left getaways. I hope this edition has left you inspired to pack those bags. Happy reading and safe travels, until our next edition!

