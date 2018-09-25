Instagram has become a very popular application on social media for bloggers and influencers to share their travel experiences.From posting images to sharing videos on Instagram's IGTV feature, there are so many opportunities for social media users to get a grasp of what destinations look like through the eyes of someone else.
Travel pages on Instagram are great social media pages to take a look for inspiration as to where you wish to travel next, and what you can expect from the destination of your choice. Here are a few pages to check out and follow on Instagram.
Travel Noire is a blog which details various destinations from around the world, which are told by African-American travellers.
Travel Noire
The page features a variety of topics from tip to travel reviews, each with their own information regarding the destination that is picked by the blog.
View this post on Instagram
Sit down, be humble. @missenocha // Burano, Veneto, Italy #travelnoire #veneto
A post shared by Travel Noire (@travelnoire) on
Elevator Travel is the blog for those who like to live the affluent life when travelling around the world. Elevator Travel features a number of travel reviews and destinations that are worth checking out if your wallet allows for the finer things in life.
Elevator Travel
View this post on Instagram
Due to the work of architect owner Nick Troubetzkoy, the Jade Mountain St. Lucia blends into St. Lucia’s jaw-dropping scenery while still embracing its bold, eye-catching design. Interconnecting bridges help guests navigate through the luxury resort’s 24 sanctuaries, each equipped with an infinity pool, as well as guaranteed unobstructed views of the Pitons and the Caribbean Sea. (📷: @harrison 📍: Jade Mountain)
A post shared by Elevator Travel (@travel) on
This Instagram page is ideal for those who aspire to live the backpacking life - travelling around the world and embracing societies from the hostels and backpacking accommodations rather than the hotels.
Travel, Explore, Wanderlust
Travel, Explore, Wanderlust brings out the wanderlust from within.
View this post on Instagram
When in Egypt😍 So humbled to be able to travel and see all these beautiful places around the world. @eljackson @travelexploring #travelexploring . . . . . . . . . #worldcaptures #beat #worldplaces #hotelresorts #travel #awesome #meettheworld #passportready #wanderlust #trave #theworld #aroundtheworld #tourist #inspire #adventure #gopro #tripofalifetime #instago #travelgoals #traveltime #travelwithme #moments #travelmore #travelexploring #amsterdam #paris #barcelona #lasvegas
A post shared by Travel Explore Wanderlust 🌏 (@travelexploring) on
Earth Pix is a compilation of some of the interesting and best travel shots on Instagram, which are very easy on the eye - whether you're simply looking for great imagery to admire or looking for inspiration for your next trip, Earth Pix has some of the best pictures on offer.
Earth Pix
View this post on Instagram
Ancient rock fortress of Sigiriya 🇱🇰 Photo by @nattesferd
A post shared by 🌎 EarthPix 🌎 (@earthpix) on
A blog filled with gorgeous travel photos is what captures the attention of many to Beautiful Destinations' Instagram page.
Beautiful Destinations
With almost 9 million followers on the account, Beautiful Destinations chronicles all of the beautiful things in the world - from hotels to cuisine to apparel, they are all on your screen to lust over.
View this post on Instagram
The powder-blue walls of Chefchaouen, or The Blue Pearl, stand out brightly in Morocco. According to Jewish teachings, dyeing thread with tekhelel (an ancient dye) and weaving it into prayer shawls evokes God’s power, and that legacy will is carried through the regular repainting of Chefchaouen’s blue buildings. It has been a sanctuary for Moorish exiles from Spain, for Jews and Muslims, and for the Berber tribespeople, since it was founded in 1471. (📷: @kitkat_ch 📍: Chefchaouen)
A post shared by BEAUTIFUL DESTINATIONS (@beautifuldestinations) on
Murad and Nataly Osmann
Travel couple Murad and Nataly Osmann are considered to be Instagram's original travel inspiration duo, who are responsible for creating the iconic hand-holding pose we often associate with couples who are on the go.
The Moscow-based couple don't just stop with their tantalising travel imagery, they travel to different countries to curate the best in local fashion, and use it to style their iconic shots. Check out their page for the best in travel, style, cuisine and some of their cutest outtakes.
View this post on Instagram
#followmeto Dagestan Babaku mountain with @natalyosmann. First I saw this mountain on the countless photos of our friend photographer who travels across Dagestan @photo_shapiev (by the way he takes amazing pictures on the nature of Dagestan and the remote villages). So since then I have decided that we must visit this place and climb this mountain. At that time I wasn’t doing my 10 000 steps a day program, so my stamina wasn’t at it’s best :) (now as you can see I am a perfect athlete almost competing in Iron man contests in my dreams). We took some horses there, which was a challenge, since they don’t really have horses and we had to ask local shepherd to bring them. Having called him like 10 times before arriving there to make sure that he has 9 horses we were under impression that the plan was finalised and we would arrive to the bottom of the mountain and then try climbing it. When we arrived there somehow the shepherd was a bit surprised that we came, even though we called him twice the night before. Somehow he only brought 4 horses so we had to minimise our group. So the trip full of adventures had started. Babaku mountain is one of the few in the world that has a pyramidal peak. You won’t find a lot of information about this mountain online though because of it’s remote location. Height of the mountain is 3997, but some adventurous people from what I heard - piled several stones up so that it would reach 4000m. Don’t think that this counts by the officials though :)). 🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺 Русский текст в первом комментарии (не вместился :) 👇👇👇👇
A post shared by MURAD OSMANN (@muradosmann) on