Instagram has become a very popular application on social media for bloggers and influencers to share their travel experiences. From posting images to sharing videos on Instagram's IGTV feature, there are so many opportunities for social media users to get a grasp of what destinations look like through the eyes of someone else.

Travel pages on Instagram are great social media pages to take a look for inspiration as to where you wish to travel next, and what you can expect from the destination of your choice. Here are a few pages to check out and follow on Instagram.



Travel Noire

Travel Noire is a blog which details various destinations from around the world, which are told by African-American travellers.The page features a variety of topics from tip to travel reviews, each with their own information regarding the destination that is picked by the blog.



Elevator Travel

Elevator Travel is the blog for those who like to live the affluent life when travelling around the world. Elevator Travel features a number of travel reviews and destinations that are worth checking out if your wallet allows for the finer things in life.



Travel, Explore, Wanderlust

This Instagram page is ideal for those who aspire to live the backpacking life - travelling around the world and embracing societies from the hostels and backpacking accommodations rather than the hotels.Travel, Explore, Wanderlust brings out the wanderlust from within.



Earth Pix

Earth Pix is a compilation of some of the interesting and best travel shots on Instagram, which are very easy on the eye - whether you're simply looking for great imagery to admire or looking for inspiration for your next trip, Earth Pix has some of the best pictures on offer.



Beautiful Destinations

A blog filled with gorgeous travel photos is what captures the attention of many to Beautiful Destinations' Instagram page.With almost 9 million followers on the account, Beautiful Destinations chronicles all of the beautiful things in the world - from hotels to cuisine to apparel, they are all on your screen to lust over.

Murad and Nataly Osmann

Travel couple Murad and Nataly Osmann are considered to be Instagram's original travel inspiration duo, who are responsible for creating the iconic hand-holding pose we often associate with couples who are on the go.



The Moscow-based couple don't just stop with their tantalising travel imagery, they travel to different countries to curate the best in local fashion, and use it to style their iconic shots. Check out their page for the best in travel, style, cuisine and some of their cutest outtakes.

