LOOK: The Heritage Month edition of IOL Travel is out encouraging Mzansi to be a culture vulture

The fact that we are celebrating both Heritage Month as well as Tourism Month this September is the perfect excuse to explore Mzansi and its countless offerings. I was reminded of this when I recently interviewed Viola Davis, who filmed “The Woman King” in South Africa, and she sang the praises of our country and its unparalleled sunsets, which filled my heart with pride.

Story continues below Advertisement

Then again, everyone who sets foot on SA soil leaves with such cherished memories. The cultural diversity and heritage of Mzansi create an insatiable appetite for more exploration. Yes, one of our biggest drawcards is the game drives and spotting the Big 5. Of course, there is so much more to see with our historical sites, Sho’t Left offerings, Winelands and uniquely South African cuisine.

In this edition, we single out a few getaways that help chase away that lingering mid-year mental and physical slump. The options vary in price range, catering for everyone's budget. The view from Ghost Mountain Inn. Picture: Supplied We also look at how the Kruger National Park, which is a major drawcard with international travellers, is now gaining popularity with the locals.

Story continues below Advertisement

And we point out four of the best wellness retreats that fit the bill perfectly when it comes to pampering. Sometimes a tip from an industry insider can elevate your travel experience and, on that front, a concierge points out the best way to explore The Mother City. Of course, fur babies don’t go ignored as we reveal three local luxury hotels where their every whim is catered for. Talk about paw-fect!

Story continues below Advertisement

I hope this edition encourages you to celebrate the gems on our doorstep that not only leave you revitalised but hankering for a revisit too. Safe travels! Read the magazine here.