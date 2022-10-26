LOOK: The latest IOL Travel digital magazine sails through all you need to know this cruise season

This month’s edition of IOL Travel focuses on cruise season. Now that Covid-19 regulations have eased, travellers are scouting for the best deals for the festive break. Admittedly, the idea of a cruise held little appeal as I’ve always struggled with motion sickness and spending several days at sea didn’t leave me jumping at the opportunity even though my friends couldn’t stop recommending it.

But several years ago I was invited to embark on my first cruise. Now, I was concerned I might be sick for the better part of my trip to Pomene. But I took the plunge and invited my mom to join me as she’s never been on a cruise either. Her uncontainable excitement left me suppressing whatever anxiety lingered. And we ended up having an amazing mother-daughter trip. I will never forget how chuffed she was to get to have dinner with the captain and insisted on a picture of them.

Being out at sea with limited signal was just what I needed, even if I didn’t realise it at the time. If you had to ask us if we would do a cruise again, we would not hesitate with our response. We loved it.

In this edition, we review a stay on the Norwegian Prima. Think of the experience as being akin to a resort at sea. We also unpack the cruise etiquette that will ensure the smooth sailing of your trip. We also look at the most popular cruise destinations and provide tips on how to tell if your cruise is green.

You will need the right essentials for the trip and we offer a few suggestions. That said, I hope my experience as well as the stories in this edition will leave you inspired to embark on a cruise sometime soon. After all, what could be more liberating than being out in the open seas, sipping on a cocktail while soaking up the sun for a few days?