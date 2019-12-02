LOOK: Your 2019 travel gift guide sorted









Spoil your loved one with a travel-inspired gift. Picture: Pexels. Getting the right gift for your loved ones is an impossible task, but the pressure is higher if said person is addicted to travel. The gift of travel will bring a smile to anyone’s face. Besides, beauty gift packs, mugs and chocolate are overrated. Here are the top travel gifts ideas: Travel mug

Travel mugs may be a simple gift but offer many benefits. Not only is it reusable, but travel mugs can also be stored in your hand luggage during your travels. If you want to spruce up the gift, add some other goodies like luggage tags and chocolate to the mug. Shop: Thermosteel Big Daddy Vacuum Tumbler (890ml) for R339 at loot.co.za. Visit www.loot.co.za

Travel pillow

If your loved one is an avid traveller, a quality travel pillow is a perfect gift to get them. It would come in handy for those long haul flights or those last-minute road trips.

Shop: Spine Align Memory Foam Twist Travel Pillow for R249 at loot.co.za. Visit www.loot.co.za

Travel wallet





A travel wallet is ideal for the disorganised traveller. This nifty item is convenient and stores all your important travel documents in one place. The compact design allows for easier storage, while the many compartments help to separate money and other valuables. It comes in a variety of colours and designs.

Shop: Travel Wallet for R299 at Cotton On. Visit www.cottonon.com/



Duffel bag

A duffel bag is the perfect weekend accessory and ideal for people on the go. Duffle bags are easy to pack, spacious and can be used on short and longer trips.

Shop: 2 Tone Transit Duffle Bag for R499 at Cotton On. Visit www.cottonon.com/



A weekend away at a South African destination of your choice





We loving local travel at the moment, and what better way to tell someone you adore them than gifting them a weekend away somewhere in South Africa? There’s plenty of options to choose from; whether it is a safari at a chic game reserve, R&R at a resort overlooking the beach or an adventure-packed 4x4 expedition, SA offers it all.

Shop: The location will depend entirely on your budget.



A drone





Drones have become a new way to capture cutting-edge photography and videos on a travel trip. Drones don’t come cheap and can cost anything from R1000 to R100 000. It is, nevertheless, a great travel gift option for travellers who love photography.

Shop: The DJI Spark Quadcopter Drone (White) for R8,299 at loot.co.za. Visit www.loot.co.za



