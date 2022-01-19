Looking for luck? Visit these fortune-favoured places in 2022

Are you on a streak of bad luck and wish to change that? PsychicWorld.com sought to discover locations around the world that offer good luck.

Using TripAdvisor reviews and the number of Instagram hashtags, they were able to come up with a top 10 list of places that can offer you good fortune. According to the list, The Trevi Fountain in Rome, Italy is the most popular location to visit for good fortune, with a popularity score of 9.5 out of 10. Ranking highest for number of TripAdvisor reviews (102 194) and second highest for Instagram hashtags (572 969), this fountain is both picturesque and a delight to visit.

Those looking for good fortune should stand with their back to the fountain and toss a coin over their left shoulder to guarantee both luck and a return trip to Rome. The Hagia Sophia in Istanbul, Turkey ranks as the second most popular location to visit for luck, boasting a popularity score of 9.3 out of 10 with the second highest monthly search volume average (293 000). Located in the Hagia Sophia Mosque is a bronze hole on the ‘sweating column’ which, if visitors touch with their thumb at a 360 degree angle, is believed to make any wish come true.

Located in the Hagia Sophia is a bronze hole on the ‘sweating column’. Picture: File Hoover Dam in Nevada, in the US is third on the list with a popularity score of 9.2 out 10, boasting the highest global monthly search volume average of 305 000 searches. People travel far and wide to rub the feet of the winged figures of the Republic statue. Hoover Dam in Nevada, United States. Picture: File Following closely behind are Charles Bridge (9), Blarney Castle (7.5) and Fushimi Inari-taisha (7.1) ranking fourth, fifth and sixth place, respectively.