Maximise your carry-on space with these packing tips

Packing for a vacation in winter, summer, autumn or spring can be quite challenging. It’s a balancing act of taking your essentials and the last thing you want is to be bogged down by bulky baggage. Wayne Mills, the Head of Operations at Seven Seas Worldwide said, we all know the struggle of trying to stuff those extra layers into our carry-on, desperate not to pay a baggage fee.

“Being organised and intentional about what you bring means you won’t have the stress of travelling with bulky bags while knowing you have everything you need. “Keeping your bag light also lets you avoid that stressful scramble for space in the overhead bins once you get onto the plane, as you can just slip your bag under the seat in front,” said the packing expert. He also added that your compact packing will impress your travelling companions - and if you pack really smart, you can make room for souvenirs.

If you’re travelling this summer, Mills shares some of his smart packing hacks to maximise space in your carry-on so you can stay stylish with just one bag. Rollin’ with the best Say goodbye to old-school folding! Imagine this: instead of a chaotic pile of sweaters filling your bag to the brim, you have perfectly rolled outfits that save space and look fabulous.

“The key is to fold your clothes until they form a rectangle, then roll. For a t-shirt, for example, you would lay it out flat, fold it in the arms, fold it in half, and then start rolling. “This technique keeps your clothes wrinkle-free and lets you get a whole load more stuff in your bag,” said Mills. Squeeze the day

Mills also said that consider getting compression bags, as they allow you to vacuum the air out of the bag, reducing heavy clothes to a fraction of their size. This will give your clothes a leaner look so you can fit more into your carry-on. Mix and match magic The packing expert also said that when packing for a holiday, choose pieces that can serve multiple functions or be styled in several different ways.

He said to choose items that can easily change from daytime looks into nighttime looks. “Choose lightweight fabrics that can be layered without weighing you down,” he said. Clothes cubed Mills also advised that you grab yourself a set of packing cubes to organise your carry-on as these handy little organisers are not only cute but also super functional.

He added that you can divide your bag into colour-coded cubes with swimsuits in one, casual outfits in another, and accessories in a third. “This will let you pull out the perfect outfit for the day without rummaging through your entire bag,” said Mills. Up your shoe game

According to Mills, shoes can be hefty, but with a little strategy, you can keep your packing light. “Limit yourself to one pair of stylish platforms and a lightweight pair of flats or sneakers for indoor adventures. Ziploc magic And finally, the packing expert said, don’t underestimate the power of Ziploc bags. You can use them to store small items like hats, and chargers, keeping your carry-on organised and compact.