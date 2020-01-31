At first glance, Linda Malys Yore’s Instagram page seems like that of every other influencer on the social media platform - it’s colourful, trendy, luxurious and leaves you feeling a little wanderlust.
But, it’s not “likes” that she’s after. The 67-year-old wants to inspire other senior travellers to explore the world. The US-born mom said her penchant for travel came from her parents.
She recalls: “My first memory is from when I was about five or six years old. I was on a road trip with my parents to Canada and suffered severe ‘car sickness’. Both of my parents held travel as a high priority for their four children.
“My father often worked three jobs to afford us this luxury. This is where my love of travel was born and nourished. I passed on that passion for travel to my two daughters, who are globetrotters as well.”
After going through a painful divorce, Yore needed an outlet to heal and move on. Her daughter Victoria, who is also a blogger, bestowed her with a website for Christmas in 2017.