Meet the pensioner who is shattering Instagram travel influencer expectations









Linda Malys Yore is giving young influencers a run for their money with her Instagram page. She is pictured at Time’s Square in New York City. Picture: Follow Me Away. At first glance, Linda Malys Yore’s Instagram page seems like that of every other influencer on the social media platform - it’s colourful, trendy, luxurious and leaves you feeling a little wanderlust. But, it’s not “likes” that she’s after. The 67-year-old wants to inspire other senior travellers to explore the world. The US-born mom said her penchant for travel came from her parents. She recalls: “My first memory is from when I was about five or six years old. I was on a road trip with my parents to Canada and suffered severe ‘car sickness’. Both of my parents held travel as a high priority for their four children. “My father often worked three jobs to afford us this luxury. This is where my love of travel was born and nourished. I passed on that passion for travel to my two daughters, who are globetrotters as well.” After going through a painful divorce, Yore needed an outlet to heal and move on. Her daughter Victoria, who is also a blogger, bestowed her with a website for Christmas in 2017.

Malys Yore said her daughter believed that she could inspire others within her age demographic to travel.

“I had recently gone through a very painful divorce and realised a website could be a good outlet.

“At first, it was not easy, but through trial and error, patience and lots of hard work, I eventually got the knack of it. There are still challenges like the ever-changing world of algorithms, updates and trends. It keeps me on my toes, so to speak, and up to date with everything. But it is all so very exciting,” she said.

Malys Yore has almost 60 000 followers on Instagram. Her main aim for the page is to inspire others to get out and see the world.

While she flashes lavish travel snaps on her page, Yore wants to be authentic in what she puts out.

She said travel was not always raindrops and roses.

“I strive my hardest to respond to everyone with an honest answer. Sometimes the unfortunate happens, like when my family and I visited Paris. Three of the four of us were victims of crime. My daughter had her brand new Olympus camera stolen in broad daylight.

“I try to share the positive and negative sides of travel. I want to make my followers aware of the potential pitfalls of travelling so they can avoid unpleasant consequences.”

Her advice for senior travellers is to start with a plan.

“Research is key. Once you have received the information you need, plan a budget and stick to it. Do not go into debt. There are always ways to save money for your travels.”

On her 2020 travels, Malys Yore hopes to visit Egypt, Antarctica, and South Africa. She also hopes to go on an Alaskan cruise and to possibly cruise through the Panama Canal.

Quick travel questions

What has been the most beautiful or memorable place you have visited?

The world is a marvellous place, and I can honestly say I have never taken a journey to a particular destination that I did not like and appreciate. However, Russia will always have a special place in my heart. Mother Russia is full of awe-inspiring history, jaw-dropping architecture, and the best vodka I’ve ever tasted. I want to go back.



Have you had any embarrassing travel experiences?

I was robbed of my brand new fully loaded subway card in New York City by a swindler’s sleight-of-hand scheme two months after my Paris robbery. I was very embarrassed that this could happen to me and sad that there are people who prey on travellers.

What are your travel essentials?

My red lipstick and iPhone.



