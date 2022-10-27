Mental Health Awareness Month: The road to a happier and more fulfilling life through travel

Stress and anxiety levels are at an all-time high, and statistics prove that South Africa is the lowest-ranked country based on mental well-being, according to the recent Mental State of the World report. Minimising your stress levels is crucial for your mental well-being. We are nearing the end of mental health awareness month and applying a few tips on how to reduce stress won’t do you any harm. In addition, travel is one way to take care of yourself: it has been found to boost physical and psychological well-being, contributing to a happier and more fulfilling life.

In addition, taking time off to go on a vacation is an essential part of living a good life. According to a UAB Medicine report, studies illustrate that travel reduces depression and the risk of heart disease. The director of Tourism Authority of Thailand London, Sadudee Sangnil, said: “The most important trend of the 21st century has been raising awareness about mental health issues. For many, travelling may sound at first like you’re running from your problems, but the truth can be quite the opposite.

Wellness tourism has taught us that travel is not only about making memories and meeting new people but also about exploring new places and getting out of one’s comfort zone. An individual’s mental health can benefit greatly from this. Picture: Arina Krasnikova/Pexels Sangnil shares a few tips on why travelling is good for mental health. 1. Development of stronger mental health.

Meditation and mindfulness are ways to tackle the mental demon, and this is not only essential on vacations. There are wellness retreats, such as RAKxa (Thailand), where you are able to learn new skills that you can adapt in your daily routine. 2. Lowers stress levels As stated previously, rest is an important factor for your mental state. Often times we feel clouded or foggy due to lack of sleep and rest, which can even lead to a burnout. Chiva-Som is a retreat in Thailand, which many people go to on holiday.

It is an escape from the norm and allows you to embrace afternoon naps, leisurely walks and the freedom to do things in your own time and on your own schedule, finding joy in the simple things. 3. Boosts self-esteem and confidence Getting out of your comfort zone and exploring new things and places will allow you to develop new skills. This can often lead to a self-confidence boost as the motto “you can achieve anything you set your mind to” rings in your head.

If you feel good on the inside you look good on the outside, according to The Mental Health Benefits of Going to a Spa report: ‘’When you’re relaxed and feeling good about yourself, it shows in your complexion. So if you’re looking for a way to boost your mood and give your skin a healthy glow, consider spending some time at a spa.’’ 4. Develops creativity Planning your getaway can be exciting, because you’re deciding on things you’d like to do, and the places you want to see.

Travelling fosters in-depth creativity by engaging with the local culture and increasing productivity. For example, Clay Cafe in Cape Town allows visitors to unlock their creative skills, and you can create your own crockery. 5. It’s an act of self-care

Self-care doesn’t only mean washing your hair or getting your nails done. Travelling goes hand-in-hand with taking care of yourself. As stated in The Mental Health Benefits of Going to a Spa report, doing self-care increases your confidence and self-esteem. Whether you’re travelling alone or with loved ones, a trip away is just what the doctor ordered.