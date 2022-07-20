Michelle Gildenhuys Adams shares her recent solo travelling trip

Michelle Gildenhuys, an entrepreneur, model, content creator, wife and mom to four boys, shared her recent “solo travelling with four boys” trip on social media. Gildenhuys Adams, who is married to “Noot vir Noot” presenter Emo Adams, gave advice to other moms to use when out on an outdoor adventure alone with kids.

As a mom of two minors, I appreciated her honesty and and those tips. She said: “I took a solo trip with the boys (and by solo I mean with no hubby) this weekend. Yes my mom and sister were with me but I’m a firm believer that they are my kids and my responsibility and I don’t easily ask for help.” Gildenhuys told IOL Travel: “I’d have liked to share far more tips but Instagram really limits you. I really enjoyed this trip with my sons James, 11, Kader, 7, Ziah, 5 and Khai, 3.”

Gildenhuys took her boys for “one last adventure” before school started this week. Michelle and her boys on vacation. She captioned a picture of the kids buckled up and ready to take off: “One last little adventure before school starts led us to the boys favourite place @old_mac_daddy. We were blessed with perfect weather and we did so much that very few photos were taken.” “Hope this helps another mama planning on a solo trip,” she concluded.

