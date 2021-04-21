Mihlali Ndamase’s wig just got stolen from her bag at airport - here’s how not to be a victim of baggage theft

Award-winning content creator Mihlali Ndamase was not very happy when someone broke the cable off her bag and stole her wig at the airport this week.

The personality, who shared about the ordeal on Twitter, received feedback that she isn't the only victim of crime at the airport.

She tweeted: "I’m so f****** annoyed someone at the airport broke the cable off my bag and stole my wig."

I’m so fucking annoyed 😭😭 someone at the airport broke the cable off my bag and stole my wig — Mihlali Ndamase (@mihlalii_n) April 20, 2021

Users expressed how they too had had wigs, perfumes and other valuable items stolen from their bags.

Here are tips to avoid airport baggage theft:

Never pack valuable items in checked luggage

Most travellers believe that if you pack your valuables in your checked luggage, it may be safer. This is not the case. Always carry your valuables in your hand luggage together with a copy of your boarding pass. Rather have a watchful eye on your belongings.

Make sure your bag is secured

You are the one responsible for your bag and should ensure that it is secure. If travelling with valuables, you invest in baggage insurance which covers lost, damaged or stolen checked or carry-on luggage.

Lock your luggage with a TSA-approved lock

Most travellers may take this for granted, but locking your bag makes it harder for people to steal from it.

Ensure that there is also a tag with your name and contact details so if someone finds your bag, they can return it to you.

Report the loss to the airline’s customer service agents immediately

Losing your bag is a travel nightmare no one wants to experience, especially if you do not have travel insurance. Before you report it, check your surroundings to see if it wasn't set aside. If your bag is lost, you will need to provide documentation of its contents to the airline.

For future travel, take photographs of the contents of your checked luggage. If stolen, you will have proof to support your claim.