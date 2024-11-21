Mindful gift-giving: tips for travellers this holiday season

The holiday season brings with it the joy of gift-giving and as travellers embark on their journeys this festive season, they are bound to collect gifts for loved ones along the way. According to Lynette Machiri, Customer Experience Leader at Flight Centre South Africa, shopping for presents at local markets or directly from artisans while travelling means you’ll bring something home that tells a story of the people, the destination and the culture.

“It allows you to delight your loved ones with something unique while also giving back to the community you’re visiting, making it a gift that gives both ways. “But with the excitement of holiday shopping, one must also be mindful of what you’re buying, how you’ll transport gifts home, and whether the items comply with customs regulations,” she said. From ethically sourced souvenirs to travel hacks for flying with fragile presents, Machiri offers travellers tips on how to shop responsibly for gifts this festive season.

Support local artisans and craftspeople According to the expert, many artisanal communities rely heavily on tourism income, especially during the holiday season. Therefore, opting for locally made gifts benefits the local economy and brings authentic, hand-crafted products to the loved ones waiting back home.

“Local artisans depend on tourism sales. Even small purchases add up, helping them support their families and maintain their craft,” said Machiri. She said for example, consider hand-woven scarves from Morocco or ceramics from Greece as these kinds of purchases hold more personal value and tell the story of the destination. Machiri also said ask yourself; Is this item made locally, or is it imported; what materials are used in making this and are they sustainably sourced; or if the item supports a local community, artisan cooperative, or family-based business?

Have fun bargaining but be fair The expert noted that bargaining is an exciting part of the local shopping experience in many countries, but it’s important to keep things respectful. “While getting a good deal adds a thrill to the experience, be mindful of the value of a locally made item and consider the impact of a small extra cost on someone’s livelihood,” she said.

Know which items to avoid Machiri highlighted that there are some souvenirs that should always be avoided for environmental or ethical reasons when picking up gifts for friends and family back home. She said that corals and shells, exotic animal products and some wooden items cause more harm than good.

“Coral reefs are essential to marine ecosystems, and shells play a big role in marine habitat health. Removing them threatens fragile environments. Alligator, turtle, or ivory items are typically derived from endangered or protected animal species. “Their purchase fuels illegal wildlife trade and will land you in trouble with customs,” she explained. Machiri also added that wooden items (without certification) cause more harm than good as illegal logging leads to deforestation and habitat destruction so it’s essential to buy certified wooden products if choosing wooden souvenirs.

Choose easy-to-carry gifts Machiri also advised travellers to opt for gifts that don’t require much wrapping or fragile packaging. “Consider experience- based presents like a voucher or small, travel-friendly items such as jewellery or scarves,” she said. Ship gifts ahead of time

The expert also said travellers should consider shipping gifts ahead of time. “Avoid the difficulty of carrying bulkier gifts by shipping them to or from your destination in advance,” she said Use hard-shell suitcases for fragile gifts “If you must bring a delicate gift with you, opt for a hard-shell suitcase when flying. Wrap the items tightly in clothing or bubble wrap so they stay protected from the rigours of baggage handling,” she advised.

Don’t wrap gifts before you fly Machiri said you should avoid the temptation to wrap gifts before your flight. “Security personnel may need to unwrap it, especially if they are in your carry-on luggage. Instead, bring gift bags or wrap the gifts after arrival.