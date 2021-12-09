Multi-day road trips: Is it worth it with the high fuel price?

Road trips during the pandemic are a perfect way to explore with loved ones safely. Then there is the appeal of traversing through exotic landscapes, meeting new people and sampling tantalising cuisine. Road trips are also perfect for those who want to venture into small towns en route to their final destination.

As an avid believer of road trips, multi-day road trips have their pros and cons. One of the most appealing aspects of a multi-day trip, especially in a destination like South Africa, is the sheer beauty on offer. The Western Cape, for example, has many small towns-some situated close by-that one can explore. A few years ago, I set on a solo road trip from Cape Town to L'Agulhas. I stayed in a cabin with a view of the calm sea before travelling to Langebaan via Bredasdorp and Caledon.

KwaZulu-Natal is another fun road trip destination, whether you explore the North or South Coast. There are also cons to multi-day trips. If you do not like driving for long periods of time, then opt for air travel instead. With the rising fuel price, taking trips like this can be rather costly, and if you do not do your research, you may wander into not so safe territory.

When to go: Opt for a multi-day trip if you want to enjoy slow travel and if you want to appreciate the journey more than the final destination. These kinds of trips are also great for those who want to connect and bond with their family and friends. Taking a flight doesn't provide ample time to share and engage.

If you decide to go: Budget: Plan a budget and see whether it is financially feasible to travel by car. Factor in food, beverages, accommodation and activities into your budget. Each person can be assigned a budget to contribute to the overall trip cost. Plot the route: Create a few route suggestions and see which one works best for everyone.