Mzansi-style travel trends that will shape the year ahead

With travel bans and restrictions still dominating the news and changing daily, here are five trends that will shape the way we travel in 2021. Digital Nomads The OOO(Out Of Office) trend will see people take full advantage of remote working by swapping home offices for a desk with a view. According to Peter Dros, sales and marketing director of Fancourt, all digital nomads need is a strong wifi connection and the opportunity for a little life-work balance. Schoolcations Working parents can also get in on the action. Online schooling around the globe has seen a rise in ‘schoolcations’ and South Africa is no different. Families can now enjoy a term-time break without disrupting their children’s online learning as long as their accommodation has connectivity, quiet spaces for schoolwork sessions and plenty of snacks. Look out for mid-week specials and get exploring with your virtual learners.

Reunion Travel

The importance of quality family time can be seen in the planning and popularity of reunion travel. People are desperate to reunite with family and friends as soon as possible. Of course, safety remains paramount. So, people will want to book reunion travel through the experts – agents and operators who can book suitable accommodation, activities and private transport or transfers to the reunion destination.

Into the Wild

Nature, remoteness and healthy outdoor activities are calling as holidaymakers look for fresh air, wide open spaces and adventure in a bid to escape the realities of life for a while. This trend is likely to continue well into the future.

Niche Travel

According to Jurni CEO Dr Nomvuselelo Songelwa, travellers looked for destinations, operators and establishments that made it easy to maintain social distancing. “It’s time for smaller tourism SMMEs to pivot, to coin a 2020 phrase, looking at ways to leverage niche travel this year. Think off-the-beaten-track destinations and highly-niched escapes like birding tours, glamping, slack-packing hikes, photography holidays and biking adventures – where travellers are less likely to come into contact with others.”

Jeanneret Momberg, CEO of Visit Stellenbosch, said consumers placed a greater emphasis on their health and wellbeing. “They’re trying to avoid crowded places but are also thinking out of the box when it comes to their much needed holidays. Stellenbosch and its surrounds remain a most dynamic and exciting food, art and cultural destination.”