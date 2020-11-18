New website for disabled travellers launches just in time for festive season

In 2004, Karin Coetzee broke her knee in a skiing accident and the three months she spent in a wheelchair gave her first-hand experience of the difficulties that disabled people face in accessing public amenities.

Since then, Coetzee - an occupational therapist and spinal rehabilitation specialist with 33 years of experience - has spent a lot of her own time and money to visit and assess accommodation for those with mobility restrictions.

All her efforts have now been poured into Disabled Travel, a website for disabled travellers looking for reviews of wheelchair-accessible holiday accommodation, restaurants and tourist attractions in South Africa.

The website, endorsed by the QuadPara Association of South Africa (QASA), has been given an upgrade just in time for those looking to book accommodation this festive season.

Visitors can click a province, followed by a city or town, to access accommodation and restaurant reviews.