No private jet? No problem. If Harry and Meghan were to travel economy class, here’s what they should do

Economy class isn't bad, it just takes getting used to. With Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, cut off financially from the royal family, we trust they will be making better financial decisions and booking coach for future travel. The pair were candid about the monarchy's attitude toward race and other subjects during Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special earlier this week. Harry and Meghan, if you are reading this, here are tips to tackle an economy flight. First, wear a disguise, which will come in handy when you walk through the airport and board the plane. It will help keep over-eager fans at bay. We mean, while flight sales will rocket if people knew about your travels, we do not want any danger to befall you.

When choosing a seat, we recommend seats nearest the exit or two-configuration seating. The last thing you want is to sit next to someone who snaps pictures of you or behaves in an uncouth manner.

Boarding and disembarking

You need to be aware of long queues during boarding and disembarking. Board first (airlines offer priority boarding) and exit last. It can get chaotic after the plane lands at the destination, with people pushing one another in an attempt to disembark quickly. The last passengers to get off usually avoids unnecessary chaos and draws less attention.

The on-board experience

Say no to any beverages or meals. With the royals seething after the interview, you cannot risk consuming anything. Carry your own sandwiches and snacks if the airline permits consumption of food on-board the airline.

Depending on the duration of the flight, carry essentials like a travel pillow, blanket (airlines provide these, but it's not the best), earplugs, a sleeping mask and a gadget with downloaded TV series or movies.

Take frequent walks to aid circulation as economy seats are generally confined, especially when the person in front of you reclines their seat. Last, wear your masks at all times, except when eating your packed food. Imagine going viral for not wearing your masks. The scandal!

*This piece is meant to be humorous and not aimed at poking fun at Harry and Meghan.