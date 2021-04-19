Packing a carry-on bag? Here’s what you need to know

There’s nothing worse than being stopped at the security check-point when you’re on your way to board a plane, especially when you’re running late for a flight. When you’re doing an overnight stay or a same-day return trip, it’s usually unnecessary to pack a big suitcase that needs to be checked in. People taking a long overseas flight will need to take a carry-on bag to freshen up on board or change their clothes during long layovers. Check the weight and size of your carry-on luggage. Picture: Pexels To avoid any hassles at the security when boarding, here’s what you need to know about carry-on luggage. When it comes to air travel, size does matters. If your bag doesn’t fit in the overhead storage compartment, you cannot take it on board. It’s advisable to check the dimensions with the airline you’re flying with.

If you’re thinking about taking a handbag, backpack or laptop bag, it needs to be able to fit underneath the seat in front of you, if you don’t want to place it overhead. Such bags are considered personal items.

A laptop bag or backpack needs to be able to fit underneath the seat. Picture: Pexels

If you’re travelling with a laptop, make sure it’s easily accessible. When you’re asked to remove it from your bag, the last thing you want to do is hold up the line while you unpack the entire contents of your bag.

Check the weight of your bag. Just because your bag is small, it doesn’t mean that it can’t be overweight.

Travellers who are doing an overnight stay or a same-day return often check in and select their seats online, which means there’s no need to use the check-in counter, where bags are usually weighed. Please check with the airline you’re using regarding their carry-on weight restrictions.

During long flights, you need to have a few personal items at hand, whether you want to freshen up on board or have something to keep you entertained. However, there are items that are not allowed: