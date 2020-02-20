From clipping their toenails, airing their rancid shoes using the plane’s airconditioning to resting their dirty feet on someone else’s seat, passengers actions on a plane will make you wince.
Living in the age of technology, going viral doing something grossly embarrassing is something that everyone fears. Passenger Shaming, voted Rolling Stone Magazine's "100 Best Instagram Accounts", is an Instagram account that exposes the bad habits of passengers on a plane.
The page, created by former flight attendant Shawn Kathleen, has showcased behaviour that would make anyone cringe. However, not all weird and wacky behaviour from passengers warrants a shameful recording.
Those who readily pull out their smartphones need to ask themselves an important question: Is snapping a video to garner likes and comments worth embarrassing a fellow traveller?
Eating corn