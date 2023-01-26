Passengers share tips for a smooth-sailing first-time cruise

Cruise passengers on Reddit shared a few tips on how to have a smooth-sailing first-time cruise. Due to all the facilities on the ship; spas, restaurants, swimming pools, hot tubs, you name it! They make sure you don’t feel the need to leave the cruise, as you have all that you need.

Cruise passengers warn that sometimes brands on board try to convince guests: “Many brands have a habit of upselling you at every moment. Know that is going to happen and simply say no,’’ they wrote. We’ve spoken about the tip situation on most cruise ships - particularly the Disney cruise ship - passengers advise to avoid feeling sorry for staff members. ‘’Guests won’t need to add a tip if they’ve already paid for gratuity as part of their cruise holiday package,’’ the passenger added.

Therefore, cruises should check the terms and conditions, as boring as it is to read, to check if it really is in fact necessary to provide their own tips. Listen, the holiday on it’s own cost a fortune, it’s not on everybody budget to tip. Similarly to a massage at the spa:“If you get a massage at the spa, the tip is already included. Yet there is another line for tips. Be aware.” The passenger added: “If you do a complementary speciality restaurant, know the rules and watch for additional cost items.”

If you’re having a complimentary meal, know the rules and watch for additional cost items, guest advise. Picture: Pexels If you are feeling generous then you may tip, however, most cruise ships include a gratuity to the holiday package. When it comes to meals, guests are often offered a free meal as part of the package, however, most of the time drinks are not included in the meal, so, make sure to check the terms and conditions of the voucher here as well, before you splurge on cocktails and the finest champagne. ‘’You should periodically check your shipboard account to verify the charges are correct.

