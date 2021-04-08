Petrol price hike: 5 ways to save fuel on your next trip

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

With most people opting for road trip travel instead of flying due to Covid-19, the news of another petrol price hike has enraged many South African travellers. From Wednesday, April 7, 2021, the petrol price breached the R17 mark, following hikes of 95 cents and R1 per litre for 93 unleaded and 95 unleaded, respectively. The high fuel price can hinder people from exploring, which could indirectly impact tourism businesses as fewer people will have extra cash to travel. Here are five ways to save fuel on your next trip: Carpool with friends

I am guilty of travelling by myself when going on group road trips, but it isn't very cost-effective.

Travelling with your friends or family allows everyone to split fuel costs and leaves more spare change for the rest of the trip.

For example, a traveller spending R500 to fill their tank can now pay R100 if travelling with 5 people.

Abide by the rules of the car owner and create a playlist that caters to everyone's music preferences.

Car maintenance goes a long way

Having your car serviced regularly can do wonders for fuel consumption. If your car is well maintained, then you're likely to use less fuel.

Check your battery, tyre tread and engine regularly.

Drive during off-peak travel

According to shell.co.za, driving in heavy stop-start traffic will negatively affect fuel economy. The company suggests that travellers avoid the rush hour traffic for a more smooth and fuel-saving ride.

Plan routes ahead, depending on where you are travelling to and the hours it would take. Leave an hour earlier or later to avoid being stuck in traffic.

Travel light

You may want to lighten the load during your next trip as it can affect fuel consumption. Pack according to the number of days you will be away and only take what's necessary.

Caltex revealed on its website: "Extra weight in your trunk requires extra power and fuel from your engine. Fuel economy is lowered by up to 2% for every 45.4 kilograms, especially for smaller, lighter cars."

Switch off the AC

The air conditioning in a car places an additional load on the car's engine, which leads to more fuel consumption.

Opt to roll down your windows (if the area where you are travelling to is safe) to take in some fresh air rather than switching on the air-con.