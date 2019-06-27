There are 10 essential items every traveller needs to carry. Among them is a backpack. Picture: Pixabay.

Now that you have taken the step to travel after months of planning, there are a few things you need to know. Packing the right items can be quite hard, so we have compiled a guide of the 10 items that every traveller needs and why. Power bank

These nifty gadgets come handy during full day tours or during power outages. With all the videos and pictures you will be capturing, a power bank will help provide juice to your device until its next charge.

Moisturiser

Travelling takes a toll on the skin- especially during long flights and harsh weather conditions. As travellers, we often neglect our skin due to our busy travelling schedules. Take along a dermatologist-approved moisturiser to hydrate your skin and keep you looking in top shape.

Travel pillow





Whether you are flying or travelling during long periods of time, a travel pillow can help you get your much-needed shut-eye. There are nifty travel pillows that allow you to deflate it into a small package for easy packing.

A camera

With the rise of smartphones, many travellers prefer carrying their cellphones around rather than a camera. We do not blame them, but the camera has many benefits. For one, it comes in handy when your phone battery dies and depending on the model of your camera takes far better images and videos than your phone do.

A travel wallet

For those people who tend to lose things quickly, a travel wallet is just the item you need. It stores everything from your passport, plane tickets, travel cards and your itinerary. It’s easy to store and compact enough to take anywhere.

Travel backpack





A travel backpack is ideal for a day of exploring or overnight trips. It has the space to carry all your essential items like your toiletries, an extra pair of clothing and travel wallet.

Universal adapter

There is nothing more frustrating than not having an adapter that can charge your devices. Instead of running low on power on your travels and decreasing the brightness on your screen to save your battery, carry along a universal adapter. It is useable in most countries.

A wet bag or any other bag to store your messy clothes





Unless you are making use of the hotel’s laundry service, travellers should carry a wet bag in their suitcase. Wet bags are waterproof cloth bags meant to store clothing that you have used. It separates your clean and dirty clothes.

Hand sanitizer





Germs are everywhere and can cause serious health issues.Alcohol-based hand sanitizers prevent the spread of germs and illness-causing bacteria, whether you at the airport or in a tourist site.

Snacks

Pack a few snacks like chocolates, nuts or anything that you enjoy eating. It comes in handy when you are feeling peckish and prevents you from taking those expensive treats hotels provide in their mini bar fridge.



