Assagay Coffee Farm in KwaZulu-Natal is a popular attraction. Picture Zanele Zulu.

Mention Durban and all anyone ever talks about is Moses Mabhida Stadium or the famous bunny chow, but there are many more sides to the city than meets the eye. Did you know that one can go on a cultural journey through a cooking course or take in the scenic views of the city during a paddleboard lesson?

Here are some unique experiences to have in Durban.

Learn capoeira





Capoeira is an Afro-Brazilan martial art that fuses elements of fight, dance, music and movement into an hour and a half.

Founded by Mark Hardie more than 10 years ago, capoeira is a great way to get fit, build core strength and develop flexibility. Guests will also learn Brazilian Portuguese, percussion and test their vocals with a few capoeira songs. Hardie ends the lesson with a swim in the Indian Ocean and some refreshments. The lesson can be booked via Airbnb Experiences (R250) or privately (R50). Visit www.colectivoafricano.com.

Go on a cooking adventure





If you want to brush up on the culture and traditions of a particular city, then the best way to do so is through a cooking lesson.

Loret De Musso is a qualified chef who offers dinner party-style cooking classes at the client’s home or holiday rental.

The guests will decide on the theme and the number of courses they want.

“It is a fun and interactive way to learn about the city,” she said.

A cooking class starts at R500pp. Call 0825611735 or visit www.Loretskitchen.co.za.

Paddleboard in the Ocean





Nothing says Durban more than its warm weather and stunning beaches. If you want to catch some sun, an hour of stand-up paddleboarding (sup) lesson may do the trick.

Sup is a splendid way to experience the ocean and take in the views of Durban.

Xpression on the Beach hosts daily lessons for all ages. Saturday lessons cost R150pp with equipment, while the standard price for a lesson is R300pp.

Guests can also try their hand at surfing or cycling. After the lesson, wander the string of restaurants and shops along the promenade. Call 0741341232 or email [email protected]

Gin and food pairing





Distillery 031 is Durban’s first craft distillery. Founded by Andrew Rall in 2008, Distillery 031 offers tours and tastings every Saturday. The standard tasting menu, at 12pm, includes a few of the distillery favourites. It can be paired with food (R270) or without (R170pp).

The full tasting, at 2pm, showcases its full range of spirits including D’ Urban Dry Gin, D’ Urban Barrel Aged Gin and Agua Zulu Cachaça. It can be paired with food (R350) or without (R250). Situated at 43 Station Drive, Morningside. Call 0879414540 or visit www.distillery031.com

Explore a coffee farm







Durban is home to one of the country’s most successful coffee farms. The two-hour tours take guests around the farm to learn more about the process and the products. Rick James, the owner of Assagay Coffee Farm in KwaZulu-Natal, grew coffee beans for the past 24 years. He runs the farm with his wife, Lesley, and daughter, Ashleigh. The tours start at R95pp.

Situated at Assagay Coffee Farm at D157 Road, Camperdown Rural. Call 0317821268 to make a booking.