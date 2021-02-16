Plan a self love vacay in 5 easy steps

OVER a year ago, I packed my suitcase and headed on a spontaneous four-day trip to a guest house an hour away from home. My dating life was at an all-time low and my confidence needed a boost. I wanted the trip to be an escape, a time to reconnect with myself and clear my thoughts after a tumultuous year. And so I embarked on an exhilarating self love vacay that taught me valuable lessons and ultimately allowed me to fall head over heels with myself, as clichéd as that sounds. Self love vacays are solo holidays where you get to prioritise your needs and goals and rekindle a love for yourself that you may have lost along the way. These holidays are like a reset, especially if you have come out of a relationship, pondering your future or want to embrace being alone.

Here are some tips on how to plan your self love vacay:

Choose the perfect location

You’d think that choosing your accommodation would be the easiest part of the trip. It isn’t. Self love vacays require a peaceful setting, so avoid large hotel chains. Rather opt for boutique hotels, self-catering, wellness retreats or guest houses.

I booked into a cottage with a large veranda at a guest house. The other cottages were spaced far apart, so I didn’t have to worry about rowdy travellers.

Set goals

Make a list of five things you want to achieve during your trip. It could be anything from wanting to tick off bucket list activities, build your self-esteem or catch up on rest.

Create an itinerary

Create your itinerary based on what you are passionate about. If you are athletic, schedule a hike with a tour guide. If you are looking for some pampering, book a spa treatment or two.

While I didn’t create an itinerary, I did plan my excursions the night before I ventured out. During the trip, I enjoyed a cookie and wine tasting, searched for Charlotte the friendly ghost at a historic hotel and snapped selfies with cows grazing outside a cafe.

Prioritise ‘me time’

One of the reasons to take a self love vacay is to prioritise yourself. Dedicate at least 15 to 20 minutes with an activity that will lift your spirits. This can be anything from journalling, watching the sunrise every morning with a cup of coffee, reading or yoga.

During “me time”, reflect on the things that you love about yourself, the things that you hope to change and your future plans.

Go on a tech detox

Trips like these are perfect for a technology detox. Besides keeping your friends and family back home updated on your trip, try to steer clear of technology and social media. Often, many of us get preoccupied with our gadgets that we waste hours scrolling through our social media feed that we fail to be present.

Use the time to explore or try an activity that you haven’t done before, or rest.

