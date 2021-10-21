Plan your Halloween-inspired SA holiday in 5 easy steps

While Halloween is not as popular in South Africa as it is in the US-many South Africans will be planning haunting trips (and chilling costumes) to mark the occasion on October 31. Here’s a guide on how to plan one:

Before your trip Research is your friend Research is crucial to ensure you get the most of your experience.

With ghostly locations found throughout South Africa, choosing the perfect location is crucial. Be mindful of your budget, whether you want to drive or fly there and if you want to stay in a haunted hotel or go on spooky tours. Book a tour guide

Now that you found your location, you need an expert to help you create an itinerary. A tour guide well versed in all things paranormal is vital. They can help arrange tours, meals at haunted places and more.

They will also add some structure to the trip and keep you free from any added stress. At your destination Do as many chilling sightseeing experiences as you can

Embrace the spookiness of it all and partake in some Halloween inspired activities. From haunted tours to creepy stories, there's plenty to discover. In saying that, also find time to relax and enjoy the amenities at your accommodation or the nearby landmarks.

Be safe You should ensure that all of your activities are legal and your tours are hosted by a professional with the appropriate permits. You don’t want to get arrested for trespassing on a ’haunted’ property.

Partake in the boo-tiful events Travellers can also enjoy a range of Halloween events throughout the country. In some cases, they can arrange their own themed events if they travel with a big group.