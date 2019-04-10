“When you’re not watching the Boks battle it out, marvel at the mix of the ultra-modern and age-old proud history that is Japan"

From F1 Grand Prix fixtures, to leading international golf, cycling, running and cricket events, combine your love of the game with a trip abroad in 2019. We Flight Centre shared its round-up of top sporting events you don’t want to miss: Chinese F1 Grand Prix: 12 - 14 April

Catch the second race of the 2019 Formula 1 Grand Prix season in Shanghai, China. These are the most affordable race tickets of the season and the city is buzzing with life.

“When you’re not taking in the action from the track, hit Nanjing Road for shopping, take in the city’s iconic skyline with a walk on the Bund, the city’s waterfront area, or from a riverboat cruise on the Huangpu River,” suggests Sue Garrett, Flight Centre General Manager Product and Marketing.

Families will also love Disneyland Park. Start your journey with a ride on the Maglev, the world’s fastest train, from the airport to the city centre. It’s an adventure in itself.

Cricket World Cup - 30 May to 14 July

The 2019 Cricket World Cup takes place in England and Wales, and it’s one for the bucket list. The first match will be played at The Oval while the final will be played at Lord's - both iconic venues. The world cup is the perfect opportunity and excuse for South Africans to travel to the UK and cheer on the Proteas.

Golf US Open – 13 to 16 June

Teeing off at Pebble Beach in California, for the sixth time, watch Tiger Woods and Brooks Koepka battle it out. The location marks the beginning of the Pacific Coast Highway – one of the most beautiful coastlines in the US. There are plenty of ocean walks and hikes, and you can still make the three-hour road trip to San Francisco and visit the Yosemite National Park.

Comrades Marathon – 9 June

Attracting runners from more than 80 countries, Comrades is an international sports event that’s not to be missed, whether you’re hitting the uphills or cheering on the sidelines. It’s also pretty special that the world’s oldest ultramarathon takes place on home soil. Plus, there is lots for the family to see and do in Durban and Pietermaritzburg, from the Moses Mabhida Stadium to uShaka Marine World.

Tour de France: 6 – 28 July

Follow that yellow jersey in person while immersing yourself in French countryside life and heritage. Starting in Brussels, riders travel more than 3,500 km through some of the country’s most scenic countryside, ending in the City of Lights, Paris. Be sure to book accommodation and travel arrangements early.

Wimbledon: 1 – 14 July

It’s the ultimate grand slam with a spot of royal watching guaranteed, too. Treat yourself to a Centre Court seat at London’s Wimbledon. Off the courts, enjoy the best of the London sunshine with the famous strawberries and cream and a glass of Pimms. It’s the perfect way to make the most of those long days of summer when the sun only sets around 10 pm.

While in the UK, tack on a trip to Northern Ireland to take in the Golf British Open: 14 – 21 July. The rugged links and dramatic cliff top scenery are spectacular.

Japan Rugby World Cup – starts 20 September

Loyal Springbok supporters will travel to the ends of the Earth to see their team play for the coveted world cup trophy. And while the flight to Japan is no doubt long, being in one of the most culturally rich and exciting countries is a journey worth taking.

“When you’re not watching the Boks battle it out, marvel at the mix of the ultra-modern and age-old proud history that is Japan,” says Garrett, who returned from a trip to Japan in February. “Ride the bullet train, snap a selfie in the busiest intersection in the world and immerse yourself in the local culture staying in a traditional ryokan, visiting a quirky themed café or watching a sumo match,” she adds.

The only question for sports lovers is: how will you choose where to travel first? Be sure to book all flights, accommodation and sightseeing tickets early. As you can imagine, these popular sports events can sell out very quickly. Don’t miss out!



