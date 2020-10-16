Planning an international holiday? Here's how much leave you'll need

Booking a holiday is more than just purchasing your flight tickets, accommodation and tours. In a Covid-19 world, one needs to also factor in Covid-19 testing and quarantine times (if the destination requires) and you may need to take extra leave once you arrive back home.

Jennifer Morris, the owner of Travel Savvy, said there are many factors that travellers need to take into consideration before they embark on their international holiday, leave being one of them.

"In this time of Covid, it is definitely best to be cautious. There are a number of factors that might delay your return from an overseas trip, and the more you prepare for it, the better," she said.

Morris provides some examples.

"You may be delayed in returning from an international destination by a flight disruption or cancellations and curtailment by the airline you're flying with. You may also be delayed due to an unanticipated increase in lockdown restrictions at your destination. Travellers may be asked to quarantine or self-isolate when they return to South Africa, meaning that you will need at least 10 extra days leave scheduled. All of the above are possible scenarios and the savvy traveller will need to take these into account when planning a trip overseas," she advised.