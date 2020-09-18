Planning on travelling? The best suitcases revealed

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Whether you pack for a weekend getaway or a weeklong holiday, everyone needs the perfect suitcase to accompany them on their adventures. Choosing a suitcase is no easy feat, and should be considered wisely. IOL Travel compiled a list of a few suitcases that you should consider for your next trip. Here are some of our suggestions: For the traveller with a colourful personality Picture: Supplied by Loot.co.za If you want to stand out from the rest, this 20 inch Marco Modern Art luggage bag is for you. It's ideal for those short escapes or business travel. Price: R691.

Visit https://www.loot.co.za/product/marco-modern-art-luggage-bag-20-inch/khpg-6273-g790?utm_source=Article&utm_medium=Travel&utm_campaign=Suitcases

For the sleek traveller

Picture: Supplied by Loot.co.za

The JGI Italiano Travel Case looks easy on the eye. The 24-inch suitcase is made of ABS material, a combination lock, 4 double-caster wheels and an iron metal trolley.

Price: R1,110.

Visit https://www.loot.co.za/product/jgi-italiano-travel-case-24/bcfp-5841-g240?utm_source=Article&utm_medium=Travel&utm_campaign=Suitcases

For the avid traveller

Picture: Supplied by Loot.co.za

Do you travel frequently? If the answer is yes, this three-piece American you roster Roland set is ideal for you. It comes in a small, medium and a large suitcase, perfect for those last-minute trips or those long getaways.

Price: R2,385.

Visit https://www.loot.co.za/product/american-tourister-rolland-3-piece-set-small-medium/hgnm-5727-g840?utm_source=Article&utm_medium=Travel&utm_campaign=Suitcases

For the classic traveller

Picture: Supplied by Loot.co.za

This Marco Aviator 3 piece luggage set exudes sophistication, and you cannot go wrong with the colour black. The set comes in a 20, 24, and 28-inch size, and features high-quality ABS casing and retractable handle.

Price: R1,266.

Visit https://www.loot.co.za/product/marco-aviator-3-piece-luggage-set-black/fsrk-6858-gaa0?utm_source=Article&utm_medium=Travel&utm_campaign=Suitcases

For the travel-obsessed

Picture: Supplied by Loot.co.za

If you love all things travel, this Marco stamps luggage bag will transport you to different destinations like Paris, Beijing and Athens without you travelling to these countries. Besides looking visually appealing, the 24-inch suitcase features a combination lock and retractable handle with 4 x rotatable wheels.

Price: R835.

Visit https://www.loot.co.za/product/marco-stamps-luggage-bag-24-inch/lxgc-5841-g760?utm_source=Article&utm_medium=Travel&utm_campaign=Suitcases

For more content, read the September 2020 edition of IOL Travel digital magazine here.