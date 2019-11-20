Planning an international trip can be quite daunting. It’s stressful having to sort out documents, get the appropriate visas and book activities. But, all the effort is worth it in the end - especially when you reach your destination.
This week’s podcast looks at international travel for South Africans.
Business journalist and avid traveller Dhivana Rajgopaul pops by this week to share some of her insight on international travel. In our first segment, host Clinton Moodley chats to Rajgopaul about her first international trip.
The 26-year-old Durbanite went to Florida in the USA with her family when she was just nine years old. The family spent two weeks at the destination and enjoyed time at Disneyworld. Rajgopaul also shares details on how she plans her international trips - and reveals why planning your trip with your family is essential.
In the second segment, the duo share tips on how to make your first international trip memorable.