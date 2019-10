PODCAST: ‘Final Boarding Call’ episode 4 talks spooky destinations









Clinton Moodley talks spooky destinations in this week's Final Boarding Call. Picture: Ghost Mountain Inn. Happy Halloween! This week’s "Final Boarding Call" celebrates all things Halloween. In our first segment, host Clinton Moodley shares some tips on how to plan the ultimate Halloween style trip for you and your loved ones. The country offers a range of activities for travellers - including mystery tours, zombie runs and themed parties. See tips here: https://www.iol.co.za/travel/travel-tips/5-tips-to-help-you-plan-the-ultimate-halloween-trip-35176841

In the second segment, Moodley shares some spooky destinations that should be on your bucket list.

Places include The Flying Dutchman in the Western Cape and Ghost Mountain Inn in KwaZulu-Natal.

See destinations here: https://www.iol.co.za/travel/south-africa/halloween-south-african-destinations-that-will-haunt-you-17654784

The last segment is about Charlotte the ghost who walks the hallways of Nottingham Road Hotel.

The story of Charlotte dates back to the Second Anglo-Boer War. Charlotte was associated with the hotel either as a guest or employee and jumped from the second-storey building in 1902.

While Charlotte is by no means evil or sinister, she often entertains guests. She once moved a guest’s facecloth from the bathroom to the bed and unpacked a guest’s suitcase.

