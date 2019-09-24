Mashoto Mokgethi.

It’s day two of Sho’t Left Travel Week 2019, which ends on Sunday, September 29. It means South Africans can get up to 50 percent off on travel deals during this period. Joining us once again, Mashoto Mokgethi, who is the Head of Domestic Tourism for South African Tourism, unpacked the travel habits of South Africans as well as how the campaign will benefit everyone with a hunger to explore the country.

Reflecting on the most popular places in SA, she said: “When we look at our research the two most popular places are KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo by a long haul, they absolutely love those two places.

"You have got the combination of the beach in KZN and you have the bush in Limpopo. South Africans look for three things they want the beach, the bush and the Berg. The two provinces actually offer that.

“The one thing that has been growing beautifully in the past year or two would be Mpumalanga, I think people have realized the beauty of the panorama route and being in your own space, and people have realized this is South Africa.

"Just on a side note, Casper Nyovest shot his music video on the route, and it got so many people asking about the area...so it has grown in popularity quite a lot.”

While scenic routes are favoured for those road trips, travellers are cautious about the state of the roads, too.

Mokgethi added: “As South Africans, we are resilient in our way so if we want to go to a place, we will go to a place. We have noticed a spike in Limpopo travel because the roads were fixed and fixed is a broad term that I’m using…they are smoother and getting there is a lot easier than it used to be. The combination makes perfect sense.”

Of course, if relaxation from start to finish is a key factor, there are options for you.

The Head of Domestic Tourism revealed: “I’m very happy to announce that SAA is on board on travel week so we will see some beautiful deals from SAA. We have also got Mango on board for travel week. We have Kulula travel on board and Kulula travel gives you the flight, car hire and accommodation; so it gives you a full package as opposed to splitting it.”

There are also great bus deals and car hiring options, too.

The great thing about having so many partners on board is the number of bespoke packages available, catering to the needs of every traveller.

She added: “We have Tourism Grading of South Africa in our building and they focus on universal accessibility. We have them on board to ensure that we have deals that cater to pretty much everyone.”

Look out for #TravelWeekSA and be sure to follow Sho’t Left on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to find the best deals this week. You can also check out www.southafrica.net or shotleft.co.za