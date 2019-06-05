One of the world’s most influential poker players, Melika Razavi, shares her top 4 places to visit in Barcelona. Picture: Instagram

Melika Razavi, one of the world’s most influential poker players, travels the globe playing the card game. Her recent trip to Barcelona is one of her most memorable. She was in the city for the 888Poker All Ladies event. “Playing in Barcelona was incredible. The location and the people are amazing. I try my best to focus before a big tournament, and I do so by just exploring the city that I am in,” she told IOL Travel.

Razavi shares her top 4 spots in Barcelona:

La Sagrada Familia: The spectacular Roman Catholic church in Barcelona is designed by Catalan architect Antoni Gaudí.

“This unique construction is one of Barcelona's most famous tourist attractions. It is worth visiting,” she said.

Magic Fountain of Montjuïc: Magic Fountain is the main feature of a complex of fountains, cascades and pools on Avinguda de la Reina Maria Cristina, the street running from the Palau Nacional to Plaça d'Espanya in Montjuïc.

“The fountain is beautiful, and unlike anything you have seen before. Being able to experience the beautiful show of water, light and music is magical," she said.

Camp Nou stadium: Camp Nou is the home stadium of FC Barcelona. It is believed to be the largest stadium in Spain and Europe, and the third largest football stadium in the world. It seats around 99 354 people.

She said: “Travellers have to see a football game before they leave. FC Barcelona at the Camp Nou is an experience on its own. This stadium attracts millions of travellers each year.”

FCB museum: Located within Camp Nou stadium is the FC Barcelona museum, which was inaugurated on September 24, 1984 under the presidency of Josep Lluís Nuñez. Travellers get to go behind the scenes at the stadium.